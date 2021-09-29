Akshay Kumar on Reopening of Theatres in Maharashtra: 'We're Being Hopeful that the Worst Is Over'

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his long-delayed films after theatres were allowed to reopen in Maharashtra. Soon after the announcement, the actor unveiled release date for not one or two but five of his films — Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, RakshaBandhan and Ram Setu — that are all set to arrive in cinema halls over the next one year.

Sharing his excitement about the same, Akshay told Hindustan Times, “It is a good feeling, having four to five releases in a year again. The life, as we all knew and lived is back now; things are getting back to normal again, and I hope it stays that way (fingers so tightly crossed that they hurt). Since the past year-and-a-half, we have been waiting behind the scenes with bated breath for the right time to showcase and unleash the entertainment to the audiences."

When asked how Bollywood is preparing for a possible third wave of Covid-19, Akshay said, “If I could say anything on behalf of the industry, it is just that we are being hopeful like we were before the second wave and keeping our fingers very tightly crossed that the worst is over. We are just going with the flow. It’s been a very tough year-and-a-half for the entire industry with everyone bleeding money but things are finally looking up with the reopening of cinemas in Maharashtra (from October 22). And I hope the audiences have missed watching us as much as we’ve missed them. I’m truly looking forward to a great year at the movies."

Akshay Kumar is currently in London, where he is shooting for the film Cinderella. Earlier this month, Akshay lost his mother Aruna Bhatia - the actor had flown back from the UK to be with her when she was admitted to the hospital. Days after her death, Akshay Kumar returned to the UK with his wife Twinkle and kids Aarav and Nitara.

