Akshay Kumar on the North-South Debate: I Don't Believe in This Divide, This is How Britishers Divided Us

The Bollywood Vs Regional Film industry debate has divided not only the internet but also the celebrities. When actor Kichcha Sudeep, in a reply to Ajay Devgn mentioned that Hindi isn’t our national language, it fanned the debate. Moreover, Bollywood films’ failure to make a mark at the box office and the success of films like RRR, Pushpa, and KGF: Chapter 2 added fuel to fire. Several actors have shared their opinion on the matter and the latest one to do so is Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

According to a report in Indian Express, quoted by The Hindustan Times, the actor said, “I don’t believe in this divide. I hate it when somebody says south industry or north industry, we are all a common industry. I think we should stop asking this question. It is important that we understand that this is how the Britishers came and divided us, they invaded us and ruled us. We don’t seem to have learnt our lesson, we are still not understanding this. The day we understand that we are all one industry, I think things will start working much better.”

He added, “This word ‘pan-India’ films and all, woh meri samajh ki bahar hai, (I don’t understand it). All I want is all the films to work, and that’s about it.”

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his film Prithviraj. The movie follows the life of one of India’s bravest kings and warriors, Prithviraj Chauhan, who fought against the infamous Mohammed Ghor. The action film’s cast includes Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, and Ali Fazal among others in prominent roles. The motion film is distributed by Yash Raj Films and is slated to be released on the 3rd of June this year.

The film will be clashing with Adivi Sesh’s Major and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.