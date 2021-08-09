Akshay Kumar on Why Marjaawaan is His Favourite Bell Bottom Song

Two days after the release of the Marjaawaan song from his upcoming film Bell Bottom, actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the sets. He calls Marjaawaan his favourite song and shared his views on what makes it more special to him. The song is sung by Gurnazar and Asees Kaur. It features Akshay with actress Vaani Kapoor. The song composed by music duo Gaurav-Kartik has garnered over 31 million views on YouTube.

The behind-the-scenes video starts with Akshay and Vaani going through the dance steps. The video gives a glimpse to the viewers about the hard work of teams involved in the making of Marjaawaan. It also shows the on-screen chemistry between Vaani and Akshay.

At one point in the BTS video, Akshay and Vaani can be seen swinging in a hammock. It turns out to be hilarious when they tumble down on the ground when trying to get off.

In the video, Akshay shared the reason why Marjaawan is his favourite song from Bell Bottom. He said that he loves the melody of the song and “its lyrics are very smooth and soothing to the ears.” He was also seen singing a few lines of the song in the clip.

Earlier, netizens pointed out that one of the film posters starring Vaani and Akshay is similar to a post of a social media influencer. They pointed out that the particular poster had much resemblance to the ones taken by Camille, a digital creator.

Bell Bottom is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. It is said to be the first Bollywood project to be shot in a bio bubble amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The major part of the film was shot in Scotland and London. In this film, Akshay Kumar is playing the role of a RAW agent of the 1980s. The film will be released in theatres in the 2D and 3D formats on August 19.

