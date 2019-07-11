Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Akshay Kumar Only Bollywood Star on Forbes List of World's Highest-paid Celebs With Rs 444 Cr

Akshay has secured the 33rd spot in the 2019 top 100 list with earnings of Rs 444 crore (USD 65 million).

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 9:56 AM IST
Image: Instagram
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is among the world's 100 highest-paid celebrities, according to the annual Forbes Celebrity 100 list topped by American singer Taylor Swift. However, actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan (again) failed to find a spot on the list. In 2018, Salman ranked 82nd on the list, with earnings of USD 37.7 million. While Shah Rukh, who had shared the list with Akshay and Salman and featured at #65 in 2017, was dropped out of the list in 2018.

Akshay has secured the 33rd spot in the 2019 top 100 list with earnings of Rs 444 crore (USD 65 million). According to Forbes, Bollywood's top-earning star, Akshay "pulls in at least $5 million and up to $10 million per film." The actor also mints "millions for endorsement deals with over 20 brands."

The actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of Mission Mangal, is even ahead of Hollywood A-listers like Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Katy Perry, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

Akshay was ranked 76th on the Forbes 2018 list. He had earnings of Rs 270 crore (USD 40.5 million).

For the second time ever, Taylor Swift is at the top of the Forbes highest-paid celebrity list, making USD 185 million in the last 12 months. Among the other highest-paid entertainers are Kylie Jenner (second) and Kanye West (third).

Related: Taylor Swift Becomes Highest-paid Celebrity in World, Kylie Jenner Second on List

The annual Forbes Celebrity 100 list also saw soccer stars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar among the top 10, along with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and 1970s soft rock band The Eagles, who embarked on a new tour in 2018.

West, the husband of Kim Kardashian, returned to the list after a four-year absence. Forbes estimated his pre-tax earnings at $150 million, driven mostly by his popular Yeezy sneaker line, putting him in third place. Kim Kardashian ranked No.26 on the list.

(With inputs from Reuters)

