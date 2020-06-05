Akshay Kumar Only Indian in Forbes 100 List of World's Highest Paid Celebrities with Earnings of Rs 366 Cr

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has managed to find a place in the Forbes 100 list of world's highest paid celebrities. With an estimated pre-tax earnings of USD 48.5 million (roughly Rs 366 crore) during June 2019 to May 2020, Forbes puts Akshay at the 52nd spot in the list topped by makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, whose estimated earnings during the same time were USD 590 million (roughly Rs 4,453 crore).

Akshay, however, has slipped 19 positions from his last year's ranking of 33 in the celebrity 100 list. In 2019's listing, Akshay's estimated earnings were USD 65 million (roughly Rs 490 crore). The report adds that coronavirus has impacted celebrity wealth.

Forbes listing puts Akshay's collaboration with US-based streaming giant Amazon Prime Video for the actor's digital debut series The End as one of the reasons for him being in the list of highest paid celebrities this year. It is said that Amazon has inked the deal for Akshay's digital debut at a whopping amount of USD 10 million (roughly Rs 75 crore). Moreover, the report also adds that Akshay has commanded close to USD 13 million (roughly Rs 100 crore) upfront for his upcoming movies like Bell Bottom and Bachchan Pandey.

Pay-wise, Akshay has outranked international celebrities like Conor McGregor (53), Jennifer Lopez (56), Will Smith (69), Rihanna (60), Jackie Chan (80), Adam Sandler (75), to name a few.

Amazon's VP of International Originals, James Farrell told Forbes about signing Akshay for The End, "It's about what people want to see. If they want to see Akshay Kumar in a multiseason, action-thriller, who am I to say watch this instead? It may not be cheap but it's worth it."

Meanwhile, Forbes top 10 highest paid celebrities around the world included Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Tyler Perry, Neymar, Howard Stern, Lebron James, Dwayne Johnson.

