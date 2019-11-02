Akshay Kumar Opens Up on Row Over Box Office Numbers of Housefull 4, Says No One is Lying

The Housefull franchise recently launched its latest installment which is currently enjoying a successful run in theaters. The film's success is now being doubted by many regarding the honesty and the authenticity of the numbers. These doubts have been taken to Akshay Kumar who serves as one of the regular protagonists of the franchise.

When asked whether he is upset about it, Akshay, in a group interview said, "Do I look upset? I am from that era where I have heard a lot of people say a lot of things. But I have never said anything. In my school, I was taught, 'Mind your own business'."

When prodded further, the superstar said, "It doesn't make a difference. What will I do? You can talk to theatre owners. You will keep asking me this same question four times to get an answer. The answer is I am not writing all this. These people are writing it. I am not running anything. My point of view is very simple, whatever comes in front of the media as you react to it, I react to it. So, there is nothing new about it."

The actor said Fox Star Studios, who has produced the film along with Sajid Nadiadwala, is not lying about the money Housefull 4 has made since its release on October 25.

"There is a studio called Fox Star Studios (involved with the film) it has a big credibility. It is a corporate. It runs from LA. It is not possible. We should use our brains. They make films of millions and millions of dollars and for them to increase by three or five nothing will happen. So, let's talk sense. They (Fox Star Studios) are writing it on their own (Twitter) handle and it goes everywhere, they have to report to everyone. Nobody is going to lie about this."

Akshay maintained that the film has done a business of about Rs 137 crore. Reacting to the Housefull 4 controversy, some section of industry experts have said the box office numbers should not be shared on public platform.

On this, he said, "If a corporate won't put then anyone else will put it. It is like an open book, one can call theatres and you can calculate it. I don't think so we shouldn't put it, we should put it."

Meanwhile, multiplex chain owners issued a statement on Friday and said the fourth part of the Housefull franchise is a success at the box office.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.