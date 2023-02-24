Akshay Kumar Opens Up on Son Aarav’s Plans to Join Bollywood, Here's What He Says

Akshay Kumar, in a recent interview, opened up about his son Aarav’s plans for his Bollywood debut. The actor, whose new film Selfiee released in theatres today, revealed that his and Twinkle Khanna’s son is not interested in films and acting. In a conversation with AajTak’s Sudhir Chaudhary, Akshay Kumar said he doesn’t want his son to necessarily continue his legacy, he just wants his child to be happy. The actor was given examples of other star kids such as Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan and asked if Aarav is also thinking about following a career in the Hindi film industry. To this, Akshay said: “Usko shauq nahi hai (he is not interested)."

When further asked if he wishes to see his son carry forward the legacy of his family, including that of Rajesh Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Akshay said: “Mai bas chahta hun ki woh khush rahe (I just want my son to be happy)."

This isn’t the first time Akshay Kumar has opened up about Aarav’s Bollywood debut plans. When his son was a kid, the actor had said that he would always support his son, no matter what profession Aarav chooses. “If he wants to become an actor, he can. He is just 10 years old. He can become whatever he wishes to, when he grows up. He might want to become a doctor or lawyer or anything, I don't want to pressurise him at the moment," Akshay was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna also have a daughter named Nitara. She will turn 11 this year in September.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee opened in cinema halls today. Before the release of the film, Akshay broke the record of most selfies taken in three minutes by clicking 184 selfies within the time span at an event.

Sharing his achievement on Instagram, the actor wrote: “Everything I have achieved and where I am in life is due to the unconditional love of my fans. This is my special tribute to them, acknowledging how they have stood by me throughout my career. With the help of my fans, we have broken the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies in 3 minutes. Thank you everyone. This was very special and I'll remember this forever.”

Selfiee is directed by Raj Mehta.

