English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Akshay Kumar Owns A Luxurious Villa in Goa Worth Rs 5 Crore

Image of Akshay Kumar, courtesy of Instagram

Image of Akshay Kumar, courtesy of Instagram

Akshay Kumar, who owns a luxurious villa worth Rs 5 crore in Goa, said that when he is there he ditches his morning exercise to sleep and relax with family.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 7, 2020, 9:16 AM IST
Share this:

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is one of the highest paid actors in India, has a lavish villa in Goa. He often visits the beach state to spend quality time with his family.

According to gqindia.com, the house, which is located on a white sand beach, was bought by the Kesari actor a decade ago.

"I like to go to Goa. I love it. It's very chilled out. Everyone knows me there and they just say hi, but nobody bothers me as such. It's the only place in the country where I can roam around and enjoy myself," Akshay said in an interview to a leading daily.

Akshay also spoke about how he ditches his early morning routine to sleep and relax in Goa.

"Everything is so easy and you can get up late in the morning. My house is located in such a place that there is a network problem, so phones don't work. The beaches are also clean. I can go and take a dip in the sea and see the sunset," he added.

On the film front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi, a cop drama. It is directed by Rohit Shetty and co-stars Katrina Kaif.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story