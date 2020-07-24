Akshay Kumar Paid Rs 27 Crore for 2 Week Shoot of Atrangi Re?

Actor Akshay Kumar is one of the highest paid stars of Bollywood and according to latest reports he has charged a bomb for his special role in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead.

According to a source quoted in Pinkvilla, the actor charged Rs 27 crore for a two-week schedule. "The superstar has a fascination with number 9, which he considers as his lucky number. He always charges a fee that adds up to the number. Although he usually charges around Rs 1 crore a day for his film shoots, for Rai's Atrangi Re, he has paid almost double. He received a whopping Rs 27 crore as his remuneration for the film," the source said.

For Atrangi Re, it is said that Aanand required a superstar to play the role. He had initially offered the film to Hrithik Roshan who could not do it. He further added that Akshay accepted the film due to his respect for the director.

The source said that the role in Atrangi Re would require Akshay to only shoot for two weeks. Meanwhile, Akshay will fly off to the UK to shoot Bell Bottom and after he is back, he will shoot for Atrangi Re and Prithviraj almost back to back.