Akshay Kumar Pens Anniversary Note for Twinkle Khanna, Says 'Two Imperfect People Who Have...'

Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna have been “stuck together for twenty-two years" and are celebrating all these years of togetherness today. The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony on January 17, 2001, is only growing stronger. On their anniversary, Akshay Kumar shared a precious picture with Twinkle Khanna along with a bittersweet note.

“Two imperfect people who have perfectly been stuck together since twenty-two years! Happy anniversary Tina," his caption read. In the picture, the couple can be seen looking at each other. While Akshay was dressed in a beige coloured kurta, Twinkle Khanna wore a beautiful pink saree. The picture-perfect snap captured their beautiful smiles.

Within no time, the post garnered compliments and best wishes from fans and friends. Tiger Shroff wrote, “Happy anniversary sir. Wish both of you the best years of your lives ahead!” Cocktail fame, Diana Penty wished the couple “Happy Anniversary” and dropped a red heart. Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore co-star Sonakshi Singha reacted with a heart emoji and wished them, “Happy happy anniversary you two”. Ritiesh Deshmukh also wished the couple great health, happiness and love. Singer B Praak left heart emojis in the comment section.

Check out the post here:

Akshay Kumar is spending some time with Twinkle Khanna and their daughter Nitara. Yesterday, Twinkle Khanna, who is known for her exceptional sense of humour (hence the name Mrs Funnybones), uploaded a video from her boating session along with them and added a humorous caption to her post. She hilariously wrote, “On a freezing Sunday morning, someone decides we must pedal along an icy lake. No prizes for guessing the name of the perpetrator of this diabolical plan. My usual philosophy states: Whatever floats your leaky boat as long as I am not compelled to come along for the ride. Unfortunately, the laws of philosophy, physics, and thermodynamics all crumble within a Faraday cage called marriage. True? False?"

Check out the video here:

The couple has been married for 22 years. They have two kids together, a son Aarav and a daughter Nitara. Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu by Abhishek Sharma. Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna is currently pursuing a Master's course in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths University in London.

