Home » News » Movies » Akshay Kumar Pens Emotional Note for Mother on His 54th Birthday
1-MIN READ

Akshay Kumar Pens Emotional Note for Mother on His 54th Birthday

Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia has passed away on Wednesday

Akshay Kumar on Wednesday took to social media to express his grief on passing of his mother Aruna Bhatia.

On his 54th birthday on Thursday, Akshay Kumar penned an emotional note for his mother, who passed away on Wednesday. The actor said “life goes on".

Akshay shared a picture on Instagram on Thursday morning. It features him and his mother Aruna Bhatia, who is seen planting a kiss on her son’s cheek.

“Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on," Akshay wrote alongside the image, which currently has 1.1. million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Akshay on Wednesday took to Twitter to express his grief.

“She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence," he wrote.

The 53-year-old star said his mother passed away peacefully.

“My maa… Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti," he wrote.

first published:September 09, 2021, 12:39 IST