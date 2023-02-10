Leave it to the Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar, and one truly cannot have a dull moment. While it’s hard to match the superstar’s energy, it is nothing less than contagious, when he is around. Proving the same and wooing the internet, Akshay recently made superstar Mohanlal groove on the beats of dhol and nagara.

Sharing an unseen video, on Friday, Akshay Kumar took the internet by storm, as he was seen performing bhangra with the regional icon at a wedding function. Calling the moment to be ‘memorable’, Akshay shared the video on his official social media account and tagged Mohanlal as well. As per some of the users, the video was recorded at filmmaker Priyadarshan’s son Siddharth Priyadarshan’s wedding.

In caption of his video, Akshay wrote, “I’ll forever remember this dance with you Mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment,” and ended with a smiling face and joining hand emoticon. Decked in their traditional best and switching the Punjabi mode on, Akashay and Mohanlal can be seen with both hands raised up and performing bhangra. Flashing big million-dollar smiles, the video shows the two superstars acing the dhol beats. To sum it up rightly, their bhangra performance is the best thing that you will see on the internet, and their energy truly sets the weekend mood right.

In the video, Akshay can be seen sporting a beige kurta atop a white churidaar. He gave a final touch by pairing it all with stylish sunglasses. Mohanlal, on the other hand, looked dapper in sky-blue sherwani. He also sported a pagri with it.

I’ll forever remember this dance with you @Mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment 😊🙏 pic.twitter.com/GzIwcBbQ5H— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 10, 2023

It must be noted that Akshay has time and again expressed his wish to work with Mohanlal in a Malayalam film. Moreover, as of now, Akshay has already starred in two Hindi remakes of Mohanlal’s superhit films - one of which was Bhool Bhulaiyaa which was a remake of Mohanlal’s Manichitrathazhu and another one was Khatta Meetha - a remake of Vellanakalude Nadu.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming multi-starrer movie Selfiee. Raj Mehta’s directorial will hit the theatres on 24 February. Apart from Akshay, it will also feature Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Mrunal Thakur in prominent roles. The superstar also has OMG 2 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2 in his pipeline. On the other hand, Mohanlal was last seen in Alone. Next, he will be seen in Jailer, wherein he will be sharing the screen space with living legend Rajinikanth. It is also said that Mohanlal will be seen doing a cameo in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule.

