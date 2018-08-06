Akshay Kumar Played a Fake Reporter and Pulled a Prank on Gold Co-actor Mouni Roy; Watch Video

Akshay Kumar is a prankster and who would validate it more than his Gold co-actor Mouni Roy. Akshay played a fake reporter and indulged Mouni in a conversation that she thought to be an interview. It was only after a few minutes that she realized that it was Akshay and not any reporter on the other side of the phone. The makers of Gold have put out a making video on YouTube in which we can see an embarrassed Mouni almost crying in front of the camera.Gold revolves around the life of Tapan Das, played by Akshay Kumar. Tapan is as much in love with the sport as he is in with the nation. He dreams to win India its first Gold medal, post the country's independence from the British reign. As evident from the trailer, Akshay has another patriotism-driven project in his filmography. The film recreates India's historic win for hockey at the 1948 Olympics.Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Gold has been written and directed by Reema Kagti and recreates India's historic win for hockey at the 1948 Olympics. It also features Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Vineet Kumar Singh in key roles.Gold will hit the screens on August 15, 2018, where it will fight with John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate.​