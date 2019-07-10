Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Akshay Kumar Playing Chess with Daughter Nitara is the Cutest Thing Ever

Akshay Kumar is spending some quality family time with family before he gets back to a long list of films he has teased recently.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 10, 2019, 2:17 PM IST
Akshay Kumar Playing Chess with Daughter Nitara is the Cutest Thing Ever
Image: Instagram
Twinkle Khanna, writer and wife of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, recently surprised her Instagram followers with an adorable picture. In this picture, one can see Khanna and Kumar playing a game of chess with daughter Nitara. Further, Twinkle and Nitara could be seen standing on one side of a giant chess board, while Akshay makes his move. Dressed in a black t-shirt and track pants, he looks casual as puts his game face on. Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna looks pretty as she sports a white shirt and a blue blazer.

Based on the caption shared by the former actress, one can predict it was Akshay who won the game. Twinkle wrote "Unfortunately when you play any game with a certain Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi losing is rather inevitable.”

It looks like Sooryavanshi star is spending some quality family time before he gets busy with his movie lineup. His upcoming movie Mission Mangal is all set to hit theaters on Independence Day. Besides that he is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Moreover, as the year progresses, Khiladi will also be seen in Raj Mehta's Good news. Apart from him it will star Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Dilijit Dosanjh.

