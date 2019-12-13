Akshay Kumar Pleases Twinkle Khanna by Gifting Her Pair of ‘Onion Earrings’ from Kapil Sharma Show
Twinkle Khanna shared the ‘best present’ Akshay Kumar gifted her recently, a pair of onion earrings. Flaunting the accessory, Twinkle also wrote a long post for her husband.
Actor-husband Akshay Kumar exactly knows how to impress his writer wife Twinkle Khanna. She shared a post on Instagram about the ‘best present’ her husband gifted her recently, a pair of onion earrings. Flaunting the accessory, Twinkle also wrote a long post for her husband.
In the post, she revealed that her husband went to Kapil Sharma’s comedy show where they had this unique item for his co-actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. "My partner returns from performing at The Kapil Sharma Show and says, 'They were showing this to Kareena, I don't think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.' Sometimes it's the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward," Twinkle wrote.
Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:
Author of best-selling novels, Twinkle is known for her wit and comic sense. Nicknamed as Mrs Funnybones, she is quite active on Instagram and often posts about her husband and his antics.
For instance, a few days back, she wrote about her “writer’s woes”. Posting a picture of a cup of coffee which Akshay brewed for her, she wrote, “this is the reason why I have never asked him to make a cup of coffee for me again!
