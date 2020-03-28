Akshay Kumar Pledges to Donate Rs 25 Cr for War Against Coronavirus, Modi Calls It 'Great Gesture'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has come forward to donate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-CARES fund. He has pledged Rs 25 crore for the fund, which is an initiative to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Akshay announced a donation of Rs 25 crore, the largest amount by any Indian celebrity so far. "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai," Akshay said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called Kumar's pledge a 'great gesture'.

Great gesture @akshaykumar.



Earlier, Hrithik and comedian Kapil Sharma had announced their donation of Rs 20 lakh and Rs 50 lakh respectively for the war against COVID-19.

Various A-listers from the southern film industries have also come forward to donate for the cause.

Bahubali star Prabhas donated an amount of Rs 4 crore for Covid-19 relief. As per an IANS report, Out of the donation amount, the Baahubali star pledged of Rs 3 crore to the Prime Minister's relief fund and Rs 50 Lakhs each to Chief Minister's relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Earlier, Telugu superstars Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu had also donated to boost the fight against COVID-19. It was Pawan Kalyan who initiated the nobel gesture giving Rs 2 crore for the cause.

Soon, his nephew Ram Charan declared a charity of Rs 70 lakh while Ram Charan's father, the veteran superstar of Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi, gave Rs 1 crore. Young superstar Mahesh Babu also gave a crore for the cause.

Tollywood star Allu Arjun was the latest South actor to donate for the cause. He announced a announced a sum of Rs 1.25 crore for the welfare of those affected due to the coronavirus pandemic in states of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana, recently.