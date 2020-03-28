Akshay Kumar Pledges Rs 25 Cr for War Against Coronavirus, Alia Bhatt Shows off Pet Photography Skills

Akshay Kumar has come forward to donate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-CARES fund. He has pledged Rs 25 crore for the fund, which is an initiative to combat the coronavirus pandemic. He announced a donation of Rs 25 crore, the largest amount by any Indian celebrity so far.

In self-quarantine, Alia Bhatt took to a new hobby to pass time on Saturday. She posted a series of photos of her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's dogs, as well as her pet cat Edward on Instagram. The Brahmastra star seems to be her using quarantine time to show off her photography skills.

After the 21-day lockdown announcement was made, people started floating the request that this might be an apt time to re-run the iconic Ramayan and Mahabharat shows. On Friday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that both the TV shows will be re-run on Doordarshan channel due to its popular demand. While these two shows will be re-running on Doordarshan National channel, we take a look at the five iconic shows that can be telecast again during this period.

In a recent interview, when Shehnaaz Gill was asked which other Bigg Boss 13 contestant she would like to work with, the songstress said, "No, I don't wish to work with any other contestant. Sometimes, a lot of things matter. It’s better to maintain distance with people who don’t respect you. Self-respect is very important. Also, apart from Sidharth (Shukla), I don’t think my chemistry will ever be seen with any other Bigg Boss 13 contestant. Hence, I want to work with new people."

Given the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country, being lockdown for 21 days seems like the best option. However, many are finding it difficult to stay indoors. Actress Deepika Padukone has the perfect solution for it. The actress, on Friday, shared a meme about how one can go from one room to another in their houses if they want to 'travel' amid coronavirus lockdown.

