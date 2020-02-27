Akshay Kumar Poses in Style with Adorable Pups for Calendar Shoot with Dabboo Ratnani

Well known celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has shared a still from his 2020 calendar shoot featuring Akshay Kumar.

Dabboo took to Instagram to share the photo with caption ‘Adorbs’ and has also credited the entire team behind the making of the photograph. In the picture, it can be seen that Akshay is standing on a hoverboard like thing with a puppy in one hand and is holding a leash of another dig in the other hand.

The puppy in Akshay’s hand is Dabboo’s pet Flash. Khiladi Kumar can be seen sporting a solid blue coloured round neck t-shirt, which has been paired with black jeans along with blue tinted aviators. The dog leash is also of the same colour as the actor’s T-shirt.

Akshay's picture from Dabboo's calendar till now has crossed over 95,000 likes. The calendar as usual features renowned names of Bollywood including Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Hritik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan among many others.

It was only last week that Dabboo had organized and extravagant launch event of his calendar, which saw who’s who of the entertainment industry. Legendary actors like Rekha and Kabir Bedi too were in attendance along with other actors such as Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar etc.

This is the celebrity photographer’s 21st edition of the calendar.

