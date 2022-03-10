Akshay Kumar: Post Pandemic, We Should Pray Every Film Works at the Box Office

Akshay Kumar is India’s busiest actor, working through the pandemic. During the first wave, the actor, along with a cast and crew of 200-plus members, went to the UK to start and finish the entire schedule of Bell Bottom, which became the first film to hit the theatres during the second wave of pandemic at a time when the theatres were not open to their full capacity.

Over the last few months, the actor has completed shooting many of his films, including Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Bachchhan Paandey and Mission Cinderella. His film Sooryavanshi became the first big ticket film of 2021 to release in theaters and collected Rs 231 crore at the box-office.

Bachchhan Paandey will mark the first of the many releases of the actor for 2022. At the trailer launch event of the film, the actor said that he does not find it difficult to do three-four films a year and at the same time can easily find time for family. “People often tell me how I manage to do so many films in a year. I get astonished at how someone can not work every day. As a child, I was taught to get up early, attend school, come back, do homework, play for sometime and sleep. I still follow the same routine. I choose to go to work in the morning and take a break on Sundays (to spend time with family). If you continue to work everyday, then easily you have many films in the pipeline. Everyone was working in the pandemic, including the policemen, media photographers and others. Everyone has to earn money."

Advertisement

“Today I have everything in life, I lead a good life. I can easily sit at home and not earn but what about others who want to work (and earn money)? I am working today not because of money but for passion. The day I feel disinterested is when I will stop working," Kumar added.

With the phenomenal success of Pushpa: The Rise, many South Indian films are now having a pan-India release. Ask the actor if this will pose a threat to Hindi films and he said, “All kinds of films work, be it content cinema, massy cinema and if there is a combination of massy films with content, then it is like sone pe suhaga. So, all films are working. See how Gangubai Kathiawadi is released and it is working."

The actor added that this is the time when the industry should come together and make sure every film works. “The industry has suffered terribly in the last two and a half years because of the pandemic. Films of so many people are stuck and the interest is mounting. My own film Sooryavanshi was ready but could release only after one and a half years. So let’s not analyse too much. I hope that people go out and watch films. It is important for us. We should pray that all films work at the Box Office," he says.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.