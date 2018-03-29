GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Akshay Kumar Posts a Selfie With Suniel Shetty; Twitter Demands Hera Pheri 3

If the photo made you happy, Suniel's Hera Pheri-linked response to it will make your day even better.

News18.com

Updated:March 29, 2018, 2:21 PM IST
Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty have worked together in dozens of films including Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Mohra, Awara Pagal Deewana, Deewane Hue Paagal, Phir Hera Pheri and Thank You among others and despite having worked together in so many projects, their pairing still feels as fresh as ever. Akshay took to Twitter to share a selfie with Suniel and captioned it as, "This is not a throwback but takes me back to so many. As always was lovely catching up with one of my oldest friend and co-star @SunielVShetty today."




If the photo made you happy, Suniel's Hera Pheri-linked response to it will make your day even better. Suniel was quick to respond saying, "Aye Raaaaajjjuuuu! Always such a pleasure to see you!!! So happy to be smiling together forever! @akshaykumar."




Suniel retweeted another photo featuring Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar alongside him and wrote, "Waqt Hamara Tha, Waqt Hamara Hai, Waqt Hamara Rahega! Some bonds are not time bound!"




The photograph went viral within no time and Twitterati couldn't help but demand Hera Pheri 3. Comments like "mujhe Hera Pheri chaiye" to "Raju and Shyam forever" started flooding in. Some users also started missing Babu Rao, played by Paresh Rawal, in the photograph.



























