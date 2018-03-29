English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akshay Kumar Posts a Selfie With Suniel Shetty; Twitter Demands Hera Pheri 3
If the photo made you happy, Suniel's Hera Pheri-linked response to it will make your day even better.
Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty have worked together in dozens of films including Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Mohra, Awara Pagal Deewana, Deewane Hue Paagal, Phir Hera Pheri and Thank You among others and despite having worked together in so many projects, their pairing still feels as fresh as ever. Akshay took to Twitter to share a selfie with Suniel and captioned it as, "This is not a throwback but takes me back to so many. As always was lovely catching up with one of my oldest friend and co-star @SunielVShetty today."
If the photo made you happy, Suniel's Hera Pheri-linked response to it will make your day even better. Suniel was quick to respond saying, "Aye Raaaaajjjuuuu! Always such a pleasure to see you!!! So happy to be smiling together forever! @akshaykumar."
Suniel retweeted another photo featuring Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar alongside him and wrote, "Waqt Hamara Tha, Waqt Hamara Hai, Waqt Hamara Rahega! Some bonds are not time bound!"
The photograph went viral within no time and Twitterati couldn't help but demand Hera Pheri 3. Comments like "mujhe Hera Pheri chaiye" to "Raju and Shyam forever" started flooding in. Some users also started missing Babu Rao, played by Paresh Rawal, in the photograph.
This is not a throwback but takes me back to so many. As always was lovely catching up with one of my oldest friend and co-star @SunielVShetty today :) pic.twitter.com/SaRsCCWqKq— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 29, 2018
Aye Raaaaajjjuuuu! Always such a pleasure to see you!!! So happy to be smiling together forever! @akshaykumar https://t.co/ND4GJH8PwP— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 29, 2018
Waqt Hamara Tha, Waqt Hamara Hai, Waqt Hamara Rahega! Some bonds are not time bound! #SajidNadiadwala @akshaykumar @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies https://t.co/KDV2WkrmI2— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 29, 2018
Raju and Shyam forever— Sanjay Sodha (@sforsodha) March 29, 2018
We want hera pheri 3 sir kuch jugad karo aap dono mil ke......vese bahut din bad aapki tweet dekh ke lagta he pyase ko pani mil gaya— Akshay Patel (@akki_modi_dhoni) March 29, 2018
Raju,Shyam. Where is Babu Rao?— Manish Faguna (@Manish_Faguna) March 29, 2018
Hera pheri 3 in making— XOM (@iamAkshaysOm) March 29, 2018
HERAPHERI 3 bnado sir ab— HArdY (@khiladi_hardY) March 29, 2018
