Akshay Kumar Praises Suniel Shetty’s Son Ahan Shetty for Tadap Trailer: Yeh Kis Type Ki Herapheri Hai?

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty will be making his Bollywood debut with Tadap and the trailer has been creating quite the buzz. The star kid’s dashing looks in the trailer is gaining him praises and the latest person to shower love on him is Akshay Kumar. On Thursday evening, Suniel’s Hera Pheri co-star took to Twitter to praise his performance. Tagging Suniel, Akshay wrote, “Yaar @SunielVShetty tera beta toh tujh se bhi das kadam aage hai. Yeh kis type ki herapheri hai bhai ? What a trailer of #Tadap! Lots of love and best wishes to Ahaan."

Yaar @SunielVShetty tera beta toh tujh se bhi das kadam aage hai. Yeh kis type ki herapheri hai bhai 😜 ? What a trailer of #Tadap! Lots of love and best wishes to Ahaan.https://t.co/jWsM12WPe7— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 28, 2021

The actor responded to his encouraging words as well. He tweeted, “You were the first one who wished and predicted something beautiful years ago by just looking at his pic akki … Thank you so very much for the love you always show … appreciate."

You were the first one who wished and predicted something beautiful years ago by just looking at his pic akki … Thank you so very much for the love you always show … appreciate 🙏❤️— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 28, 2021

This is not the first time Akshay Kumar has shown his support for Ahan. Earlier, he had shared the poster of Tadap on Twitter and hailed the young actor for ‘nailing the angry young man look.’

Directed by Milan Luthria, the film also stars Tara Sutaria.

The trailer begins with Ahan’s character Ishana beating up a policeman and other goons. We then see Tara’s character introduced as his love interest. They soon fall in love after two meetings. However, things go awry when her father opposes the relationship.

The trailer consists of many action scenes along with intense dialogues. In one of the scenes, Ahan can be seen choking Tara.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, too, praised Ahan for the trailer.

