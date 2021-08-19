Akshay Kumar 'Prays' Maharashtra Cinemas Open Up Soon as BellBottom Gets Big Thumbs-Up From Ajay Devgn

Akshay Kumar‘s Bell Bottom is one of the biggest productions to release on theatres in recent times. Amid the pandemic, all releases have been shifted to OTT platforms, however, going by the early reactions to the film, it seems the Akshay Kumar starrer can pull people back to cinemas after a long dry spell. Akshay’s friend and industry colleague, actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to show his support for the film.

He wrote, “Dear Akki, I’ve been hearing good reviews of Bell Bottom. Congratulations Party popper Also, your leap of faith in making it a theatrical release is praiseworthy. With you in this".

Ajay’s supportive words were appreciated by Akshay, who retweeted it saying that he hopes theatres in Maharasthra would reopen soon. His reply read, “Thank you so much Brother,means a lot Hugging face I pray Maharashtra opens up soon and you’d also able to watch it Would love to know your thoughts."

The espionage thriller was originally scheduled to release in April this year but was postponed to July 27 due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India.

Vashu Bhagnani backed the film along with Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, BellBottom is set in the 1980s and revolves around one of India’s forgotten heroes. Written by Aseem Arora and Parveez Shaikh, the film also features actors Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor.

