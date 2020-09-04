Akshay Kumar Presents A New Multiplayer Action Game 'FAU-G' Set In Galwan Valley

Under the mentorship of actor Akshay Kumar, a multiplayer action game ‘FAU:G’ is set to be launched in the Indian market. It would have 20 per cent of its net proceeds donated to ‘Bharat Ke Veer Trust’ for the support of India’s bravehearts. The trust was also started by Kumar.

Keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Movement, a Bengaluru based gaming publisher will soon launch a new multiplayer mid-core gaming title, ‘Fearless and United: Guards (FAU:G).’

“For youngsters in India, gaming is becoming an important form of entertainment. With FAU:G, I’m hoping that as they play the game they will learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs; and with this each one of us has the ability to support PM Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar,” said Kumar.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

The game is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian Security Forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats. The game is expected to launch by the end of October with its first-level set in the Galwan Valley backdrop followed by third-person shooting gameplay in the subsequent releases. The game will be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Founder and Chairman of the gaming publisher, Vishal Gondal, said, “It is a matter of great pride to respond to PM Modi’s call and present the world a world-class game, which will not only help gamers in a virtual setting fight the forces of evil; but also positively contribute to nation-building by supporting our martyrs.”