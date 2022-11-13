Akshay Kumar Proposes to Cut His Price By 30-40% to Reflect Changes in Industry

Akshay Kumar, who is popular for churning out one hit after another had quite an uneventful year. With his big films like Samrat Prithviraj, Rakshabandhan and Ram Setu performing poorly at the box office, the actor for the first time has made a decision to bring down his prices by 30-40% and has reflected upon some of the changes the entertainment industry needs.

While addressing the Hindustan Times Leadrship Summit, the actor explained, “What is happening, as per me, is that things have changed. The audience wants something different. This is what we should think that we should sit down and try to give them that. It is our fault, not the audience’s fault, that they are not coming. We have to give them what they want. That is what we have to rethink. We have to dismantle what we have made and start all over again. Think what kind of cinema they would want to see. I want to start completely differently. And that is what I have started doing also. What has happened during the pandemic is that their choices have changed rapidly.”

Adding to this, Akshay further emphasised that everything from the actors to the movie theatres needs a systematic overhaul. He suggested, “There are so many other things that need to be done and not just by the actors but the producers and theatres as well. I’ll tell you I want to bring down my prices by 30-40%. Theatres need to understand that it’s recession time also. The audience has a limited amount of money to spend on entertainment. You cannot be spending so much on it. Everything has to change. And it’s not just the theatres. We have to work on the cost of me, the cost of making the film. Everything needs to be addressed.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar made headlines recently as he stepped down from the Hera Pheri franchise and Kartik Aaryan was roped in instead. It was reported that Hera Pheri 3 producer Firoz Nadiadwala met with Akshay about the film but the talks did not materialize. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar was charging a whopping Rs 90 crore for his return to the franchise whereas Kartik Aaryan was ready to do the film for Rs 30 crore. Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which Kartik replaced Akshay, the producer was discussing Hera Pheri 3 with both actors. Eventually, Firoz signed a deal with Kartik.

