Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Akshay Kumar Pranks Paparazzi in Hilarious Video, Watch Here

In a video, Akshay Kumar was seen heading back to his car and was guarded by a few policemen. While being clicked by the shutterbugs, he started running away.

News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2020, 10:09 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Akshay Kumar Pranks Paparazzi in Hilarious Video, Watch Here
Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar’s known to be a prankster on and off set. Recently, he tried to trick the paparazzi too while being clicked.

In a video, Akshay could be seen heading back to his car, guarded by a few policemen around. All this while the shutterbugs tried to click him while the actor kept pacing with a straight face. However, little did any one know what was on his mind. Suddenly, Akshay started running, to give an impression that he was running away from the paparazzi. His fun activity surely gave the witnesses a good laugh.

Watch this video here:

View this post on Instagram

When #akshaykumar decided to play a prank on our boys 😆😊👍

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Akshay’s pranks are very famous among his co-actors in films as well. And while his comic timing on screen has cracked the audiences, his fun banters has kept his co-stars entertained off-screen too. During the shooting of Bollywood film Heyy Babyy, Akshay had apparently tried to set up fellow actors Riteish Deshmukh and Vidya Balan. Revealing the funny incident, Riteish told IANS, “While we were shooting for Heyy Babyy, Akshay secretly took my phone and texted Vidya Balan, saying 'I love you muah, muah, muah'. The funny part was that Vidya replied back writing 'Muaaa Muaaa Muaaa' (kisses)'.”

Justifying himself, Akshay had said, recalled Reteish, "Mazaa aata hai masti karne mein (it's fun playing pranks)."

Akshay will next be seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi, which is slated to release on March 27, 2020 and also stars Katrina Kaif and Gulshan Grover among others. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will be seen in a cameo role as well in Sooryavanshi.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram