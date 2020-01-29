Akshay Kumar Pranks Paparazzi in Hilarious Video, Watch Here

Akshay Kumar’s known to be a prankster on and off set. Recently, he tried to trick the paparazzi too while being clicked.

In a video, Akshay could be seen heading back to his car, guarded by a few policemen around. All this while the shutterbugs tried to click him while the actor kept pacing with a straight face. However, little did any one know what was on his mind. Suddenly, Akshay started running, to give an impression that he was running away from the paparazzi. His fun activity surely gave the witnesses a good laugh.

Akshay’s pranks are very famous among his co-actors in films as well. And while his comic timing on screen has cracked the audiences, his fun banters has kept his co-stars entertained off-screen too. During the shooting of Bollywood film Heyy Babyy, Akshay had apparently tried to set up fellow actors Riteish Deshmukh and Vidya Balan. Revealing the funny incident, Riteish told IANS, “While we were shooting for Heyy Babyy, Akshay secretly took my phone and texted Vidya Balan, saying 'I love you muah, muah, muah'. The funny part was that Vidya replied back writing 'Muaaa Muaaa Muaaa' (kisses)'.”

Justifying himself, Akshay had said, recalled Reteish, "Mazaa aata hai masti karne mein (it's fun playing pranks)."

Akshay will next be seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi, which is slated to release on March 27, 2020 and also stars Katrina Kaif and Gulshan Grover among others. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will be seen in a cameo role as well in Sooryavanshi.

