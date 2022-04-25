Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan Begin Filming for 'Soorarai Pottru' Hindi Remake

Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan have begun the shooting for the Hindi remake of the 2020 Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru. In his latest Instagram post, the 54-year-old actor shared a slow-motion video from the sets of the yet to be titled Sudha Kongara-directed film. The video featured Akshay, Radhika, and Sudha. The 26-year-old actress was spotted breaking the coconut before beginning the shooting to mark the mahurat shot.

Radhika was dressed in her character look, wearing a red saree and sporting braided hair, while Akshay was spotted holding the clapboard and wearing a grey t-shirt and a pair of pants. Radhika cracked the coconut in a perfect half, and received a pat on the back from Akshay, while filmmaker Sudha clapped. Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay added to the caption, “With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it. In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes.”

Soorarai Pottru was written and directed by Sudha and starred Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles. The movie is a fictionalised version of the real-life story of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. It was also selected for the 93rd Oscars but couldn’t make it to the shortlist. The movie also starred Paresh Rawal, and captured the struggles of an entrepreneur who wanted common Indian citizens to easily afford a flight ticket.

The Hindi remake of the movie is produced by Suriya and Jyothika under the couple’s banner 2D Entertainment, in association with Vikram Malhotra under the Abundantia Entertainment banner. Soorarai Pottru was selected among ten Indian films to be screened under the Best Foreign Film category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards. It currently streams on Amazon Prime India.

