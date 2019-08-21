Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati to Get a Qawwali Face-Off in Housefull 4

Actors Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati, who will be seen together on screen for the first time in Farhad Samji’s forthcoming directorial Housefull 4, will reportedly have a qawwali face-off in the film.

The sequence forms an important part of the movie. “It appears at a crucial juncture and is on the lines of a fun conversation between the protagonist and the antagonist,” reports Mumbai Mirror. The makers will shoot the qawwali after Rana returns from the US.

Since the film is aiming for an October release, the qawwali song’s shoot will most likely start by August end. Housefull 4 is the fourth instalment in the hit comedy franchise Housefull, headlined by Akshay.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hedge and Ritiesh Dekhmukh in important roles.

Meanwhile, after Mission Mangal’s release, Akshay is next prepping for Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb and Raj Mehta’s Good News, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. He is also occupied filming Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, which features Katrina Kaif alongside him.

