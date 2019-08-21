Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati to Get a Qawwali Face-Off in Housefull 4

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 stars Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hedge and Ritiesh Dekhmukh in important roles.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 21, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati to Get a Qawwali Face-Off in Housefull 4
Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati. (Images: Their official Instagram accounts)
Loading...

Actors Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati, who will be seen together on screen for the first time in Farhad Samji’s forthcoming directorial Housefull 4, will reportedly have a qawwali face-off in the film.

The sequence forms an important part of the movie. “It appears at a crucial juncture and is on the lines of a fun conversation between the protagonist and the antagonist,” reports Mumbai Mirror. The makers will shoot the qawwali after Rana returns from the US.

Since the film is aiming for an October release, the qawwali song’s shoot will most likely start by August end. Housefull 4 is the fourth instalment in the hit comedy franchise Housefull, headlined by Akshay.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hedge and Ritiesh Dekhmukh in important roles.

Meanwhile, after Mission Mangal’s release, Akshay is next prepping for Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb and Raj Mehta’s Good News, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. He is also occupied filming Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, which features Katrina Kaif alongside him.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram