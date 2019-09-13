Akshay Kumar, Randeep Hooda Pay Tribute to 21 Sikh Soldiers on 122nd Anniversary of Battle of Saragarhi

The Battle of Saragarhi was fought between 21 Sikh soldiers against 10,000 Afghans on September 12, 1897. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who released a film on the battle earlier this year, paid tribute to the martyrs on the anniversary of the historic day.

On Saragarhi Day, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar paid tribute to the who fought valiantly against the are were killed in 1897. Akshay Kumar, who starred in Kesari which is based on the historic battle of Saragarhi, took to Twitter to pay his tribute. He wrote, "My tributes to the bravehearts of the 36th Sikh Regiment, 21 Against 10,000...a sacrifice which will forever be etched in the pages of history and our hearts." (sic)

He posted a still from Kesari along with his tweet.

My tributes to the bravehearts of the 36th Sikh Regiment, 21 Against 10,000...a sacrifice which will forever be etched in the pages of history and our hearts 🙏🏻 #SaragarhiDay pic.twitter.com/RcANBKM4K0 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 12, 2019

In Kesari, directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari and released on March 21, 2019, Akshay Kumar played the role of Havildar Ishar Singh. The film was a retelling of the heroic 21 Sikh soldiers who gave a tough fight to 10,000 Afghans in Saragarhi. The Sikh soldiers chose to fight to death. Every year on September 12 the 4th battalion of the Sikh regiment of the Indian Army commemorates the battle, and the day is called Saragarhi Day.

The Battle of Saragarhi was fought before the Tirah Campaign on September 12, 1897 between the British Indian Empire and Afghan tribesmen. It took place in the North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan).

Randeep Hooda also took to his Twitter and wrote, "21 #Sikhs vs 10,000..1897..it was a certain inevitable death but the decision to take a stand inspite of the odds and not show their backs to the enemy marks this 6.5 hrs battle as one of the greatest last stands..Boleeeeeeeeeee sooo nihala..Saaaaaatsriakaaalaaa."

21 #Sikhs vs 10,000..1897..it was a certain inevitable death but the decision to take a stand inspite of the odds and not show their backs to the enemy marks this 6.5 hrs battle as one of the greatest last stands..Boleeeeeeeeeee sooo nihala..Saaaaaatsriakaaalaaa 🙏🏽#Saragarhiday pic.twitter.com/nPgIRhLsSy — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 12, 2019

In another post, Randeep Hooda shared photographs from three gurudwaras that honoured the soldiers. He wrote, "There are 3 Gurudwaras dedicated to these brave hearts..this one is next to Harminder Saab(Golden Temple)that 1 can visit & pay homage to this paltan minus of the 36th Sikh Regiment which has now become 4 Sikh in the #IndianArmy @adgpi#Sikhs #SaragarhiDay #ChadhadiKala."

There are 3 Gurudwaras dedicated to these brave hearts..this one is next to Harminder Saab(Golden Temple)that 1 can visit & pay homage to this paltan minus of the 36th Sikh Regiment which has now become 4 Sikh in the #IndianArmy ⁦@adgpi⁩ #Sikhs #SaragarhiDay #ChadhadiKala pic.twitter.com/0PprhXe7oH — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 12, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.