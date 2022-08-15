Akshay Kumar Reacts to Boycott Trends of Bollywood Films on Twitter: 'Sabko Apna Kuch Bolna Hai'

Of late, several Bollywood films including Brahmastra, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Pathaan have faced boycott calls on social media. Now, Akshay Kumar has spoken out about the growing cancel culture against the Bollywood movies on Twitter. A section of the internet also trended the hashtag ‘boycott Raksha Bandhan’ ahead of the release of Akshay’s film.

Now, Akshay Kumar has opened up about how the boycott culture ‘hurts’ the industry as well as the economy. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said, “People are smart enough to understand what is wrong and what is right. I would just request them, don’t do such mischief, it’s not good and it hurts every industry. Abhi kya ho gaya hai, sabko apna apna kuch bolna hai. Ek film banti hai bohot saare paiso aur mehnat se and koi bhi industry ho (Everybody has a opinion now. When a film is made, there goes a lot of money and hardwork into it), it affects the economy of India and we actually indirectly are hurting ourselves only and I hope people realise this soon.”

Earlier, Aamir Khan had confessed he was hurt when he saw the ‘boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend on Twitter. He urged social media users to watch his film. During a roundtable interaction, when Aamir was asked about the trend, the actor admitted to being heartbroken. “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. But it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film,” Aamir said.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released on Friday, has failed to create a magic at the box office. It had an opening of Rs 12 crore, which was the worst opening figure of any Aamir Khan film in the last 13 years.

