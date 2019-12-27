Akshay Kumar Reacts to Kushal Punjabi's Suicide, Says Depression is One of the Biggest Issues in India

Akshay Kumar has expressed grief over the demise of film and TV actor Kushal Punjabi, who was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Pali Hill on Thursday night.

Kushal committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan with a nylon rope. A suicide note written in English was also found by the police.

Reacting to the news, Akshay, who worked with Kushal in the 2003 romance musical Andaaz, said, "I have worked with him. I think everyone has their own struggle. Some people are lucky enough to understand it, and some don't. We don't know why people do such things. There must be some reason to it, but all I can say is 'be brave enough and face the problem as it's a beautiful life, don't just let it go like that'."

Akshay further emphasised on the importance of conversation about depression and anxiety and expressed his desire to do a film on such a subject.

"I know it's very easy for me to say but I think we should fight it out and just work on it and not just try to take our own lives. If I'd ever get a chance I'd love to do a movie on depression as it's one of the biggest issues India is going through right now," the actor said.

Kushal Punjabi famously appeared in DJ Aqeel's remix of Keh Doon Tumhe in the '90s. The actor went on to star in popular TV shows including Love Marriage, CID, Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kasam Se, Sssshhh... Phir Koi Hai, Fear Factor and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7. He was also a part of films like Lakshya, Kaal, and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar also took to Twitter and recalled working with Kushal in Lakshya.

Shocked and saddened to hear of Kushal Punjabi taking his own life. Have fond memories of working with him on Lakshya and witnessing him kick everyone’s behind at boot camp. You will be missed brother. Condolences to the family. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 27, 2019

