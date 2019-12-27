Akshay Kumar Reacts to Kushal Punjabi's Suicide, Shah Rukh Khan Attends Salman Khan's Birthday Bash

Akshay Kumar has expressed grief over the demise of film and TV actor Kushal Punjabi, who was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Pali Hill on Thursday night. Kushal committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan with a nylon rope. A suicide note written in English was also found by the police.

Salman Khan turned a year older today. The actor rang in his 54th in the company of friends and family. The gala bash hosted at Sohail Khan's residence last night was attended by the who's who of Bollywood including names like Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Tusshar Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, among others.

Gauahar Khan, who won the seventh season of the controversial reality show is an ardent follower of the current season. She watches the show diligently and often shares her views on social media. Recently, in a series of Instagram videos, she shared her opinion on a scuffle between friends turned foe, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla.

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan welcomed her second baby a baby girl with husband Aayush Sharma on Friday. The news comes on the occasion of Salman's birthday. Aayush first shared the news with the paparazzi stationed outside the hospital, later, in an Instagram post, he revealed that they have named the baby Ayat Sharma.

Despite a long and successful career in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor acknowledges the age discrimination towards women in Bollywood. There's been hardly any Hindi film in which an older woman and a younger man's relationship is presented without judgement and treated like any other relationship.

