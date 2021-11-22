Akshay Kumar Recalls Ajay Devgn's Humble Beginnings As Latter Clocks 30 Years: 'Kya Din The Yaar'

Thirty years ago he came onto the big screen riding on top of two motorcycles. Since then Ajay Devgn has not looked back. Phool Aur Kaante, featuring the actor released today three decades back. The film was a huge success and it set Devgn on the path to eventual stardom. Over the years, Devgn has shared a great bond with his contemporaries and one of them is Akshay Kumar who made his debut in the same year with Saugandh.

Congratulating the actor on completing 30 years in the film industry, Kumar took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scene pitcure from their latest release Sooryavanshi and wrote, “Mujhe yaad hai when as newbies, main aur tu saath saath Juhu beach pe martial arts practice karte the when your dad used to train us. Kya din the yaar @ajaydevgn, and just like that it’s been 30 years to #PhoolAurKaante. Time flies, friendship stays!"

The two actors share a great bond. Both superstars are considered among the most successful prolific actors of Indian cinema. Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi which released earlier this month featured the two actors. Their camaraderie and the banter in the film is something that the audience has been loving.

Devgn and Kumar have collaborated on several films in the past. The duo teamed for the first time on the silver screen for filmmaker Kuku Kohli’s ‘Suhaag’ back in 1994. The film which also starred Karisma Kapoor and Nagma in pivotal roles turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of that year. A decade later, they worked together in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Khakee which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The critics as well as the audience appreciated the performance of Devgn and Kumar as they went face to face in the film. A year later the duo once again collaborated for another action drama which was titled ‘Insan’.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan also showered love on his ‘May Day’ co-star Ajay for completing an illustrious journey of three long decades in the industry. Big B tweeted, “#AjayDevgn, completes 30 years in the Film Industry, on 22nd Nov, when his film ‘Phool aur Kante’ released. Soft spoken, non interfering, yet filled with passion. My congratulations Ajay, may you continue for another 70." (sic)

T 4103 - #AjayDevgn , completes 30 years in the Film Industry , on 22nd Nov , when his film 'Phool aur Kante' released. Soft spoken, non interfering, yet filled with passion. My congratulations Ajay, may you continue for another 70. ❤️❤️🌹🌹— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 21, 2021

Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to reunite for ‘Mayday’, which stars the former in the role of a pilot, while details of Big B’s character have been kept under wraps. This film also marks Ajay’s return to direction.

