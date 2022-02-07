Akshay Kumar Refuses to Go on Kapil Sharma's Show to Promote Bachchan Pandey: Report

The Kapil Sharma Show is a must-visit set for celebrities when they are promoting a film. But Akshay Kumar is reportedly refusing to go on the show to promote his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey, and for a good reason. The Bollywood star is apparently displeased after a clip from his last visit on the show was leaked despite his request not to air it on the show.

Sources quoted by hindustantimes.com claim that Kapil had asked Akshay about an interview he did with a ‘famous personality’, where the actor had asked him how he liked eating mangoes. Kapil was supposedly referring to Akshay’s interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The clip of this conversation between Akshay and Kapil has reportedly become the bone of contention.

The source claimed that apparently after the shoot got over, Akshay requested the channel to not air this portion as it made light of the PM’s office. “It is a right of the guests to make such a request as the show is not live. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon after. It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil’s team, and Akshay sought a clarification before he appears on the show again," the source said.

Akshay has been on Kapil’s show twice recently, once to promote Sooryavanshi in November, and then for his December release Atrangi Re.

Bachchan Pandey is an action comedy film directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on 18 March 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.