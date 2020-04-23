Akshay Kumar Recreates Teri Mitti to Acknowledge Efforts of Doctors, Paramedical Staff

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been relentlessly doing his bit to spread awareness amid the pan-India lockdown.

Today, he announced a song titled ‘Teri Mitti’ on his official Instagram handle. The track has been made to show reverence towards the COVID-19 warriors - doctors, nurses and health staff.

The song ‘Teri Mitti’ is originally from Akshay Kumar’s 2019 film Kesari also starred Parineeti Chopra. Arko’s music composition was sung by B Praak and the lyrics were penned by Manoj Muntashir. For the new version that releases on April 24, the verses have been modified in sync with the theme.

As Akshay Kumar shared the song teaser, he wrote, ““Kisi ne sahi kaha hai, mushkil ke samay sirf apne saath dete hain aur hamare saath iss mushkil mein sabse aage hain, hamare doctors jo safed coat mein sainikon se kam nahin hain. Dekhiye #TeriMitti kal 12.30 pm. Hamari taraf se khas unke liye #DirectDilSe (It’s been rightly said that, in the times of distress, only near and dear ones come to rescue. And during the current crisis, doctors are at the forefront fighting like soldiers at the border. Watch tomorrow. From ours to theirs (sic.)”

Kesari producer Karan Johar of Dharma Productions also took to his official social media handle to share the announcement.

Earlier, the Padman actor submitted an entry where he expressed gratitude to all those people who are tirelessly helping in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mere aur mere parivaar ki taraf se...Police, Nagar Nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, government officials, vendors, building ke guards ko #DilSeThankYou(sic.)”





