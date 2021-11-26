Akshay Kumar Remembers 26/11 Mumbai Attack Victims, Martyrs: My Heartfelt Tribute to All Bravehearts

Actors Akshay Kumar, Ranvir Shorey and others on Friday paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the occasion of the 13th anniversary of the carnage.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route in Mumbai and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during a 60-hour siege in the city.

“It’s been 13 years since the horrific #MumbaiTerrorAttack. Remembering all those who lost their lives and loved ones. My heartfelt tribute to all the Bravehearts who sacrificed their lives safeguarding our city," Akshay tweeted. Actor Ranvir Shorey wrote, “Never forgive. Never forget. #MumbaiTerrorAttack."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, “Heartfelt tributes to all the innocent civilians whom we lost in the barbaric 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack and to all our real HEROES who sacrificed their lives."

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House, were some of the places targeted by the terrorists during the 26/11 attack. The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Mumbai’s Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble were among those killed in the attack.

NSG commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was also killed while fighting the terrorists. Nine terrorists were later killed by the security forces, including the National Security Guard (NSG), the country’s elite commando force.

Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

