Akshay Kumar Reminds Tiger Shroff 'You Were Born Year I Started My Career' As They Begin BMCM Shoot

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have started shooting their upcoming movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. On Saturday, Akshay took to his social media handle and announced the same in a hilarious way. He reminded Tiger that the former’s career started the year Baaghi actor was born.

“A film I’ve been most eager to start #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan! Adding to the adrenaline rush is my Chote @tigerjackieshroff Hey Chote, you better remember during the shoot that you were born the year I started my career," Akshay wrote. He also dropped a couple of pictures with his BMCM co-star Tiger. In one of the photos, Akshay and Tiger were also seen posing alongside the film’s producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Tiger Shroff also shared the same pictures on his Instagram handle and reacted to Akshay’s words. “Bade I may have been born the same year you were launched, but I am sure you can still kick and jump higher than me ! And the journey of one of the biggest action spectacles begins today!" he wrote.

Besides Akshay and Tiger, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will also star Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha and former Miss World Manushi Chillar in key roles. The original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which was released in 1998 starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead. Earlier Zafar talked about how the two films are connected and told Pinkvilla, “I would call my film a culmination of action, drama and comedy. The idea is to celebrate both these action stars with a subject which is very relevant and contemporary in today’s time. It has nothing to do with the old film but there’s a reason why it’s called Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. There is a very interesting twist in the film, which may act as an ode to the old Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. The film is set to release in December this year.

