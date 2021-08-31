Akshay Kumar Replacing Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2? Karan Johar Reacts

Filmmaker Karan Johar has reacted to the rumours that Akshay Kumar will be replacing Kartik Aaryan in the sequel of Dostana which also features Janhvi Kapoor and new entrant Laksh Lalwani. In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Karan was asked whether Akshay will join the cast of Dostana 2. The producer-director said he will soon make an announcement on who will replace Kartik in the film, but his “lips are sealed” for now.

Dostana 2 is a film that has been in the making for almost a decade. After the success of Dostana in 2008, Karan had asked director Tarun Mansukhani to develop a sequel in 2009. However, Karan hired another director after he didn’t like Tarun’s script. The first film featured Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. It performed well at the box office.

The delay in Dostana 2 had also reportedly irked its cast members. According to Deccan Chronicle, Janhvi shifted her focus to other projects after the unceremonious exit of Kartik from the sequel. She was reportedly prioritising shooting for Mili, a remake of 2019 Malayalam film Helen.

However, this does not mean that Janhvi will not be a part of Dostana 2. Karan quashed such rumours and told the Free Press Journal, “It’s not true. Janhvi and Laksh are very much a part of the film.”

The hurdle in Dostana 2 came early this year after Kartik and the makers got entangled in some professional differences which led to the 30-year-old leaving the project abruptly. Dharma Productions even officially released a statement in April saying they will be recasting Dostana 2, and urged fans to wait for the announcement.

Dostana 2 is helmed by Colin D’Cunha who has worked as assistant director on several projects such as PK, Bhaag Milka Bhaag and Talaash. He has also directed a short movie called Mumbaikar Ganesh.

