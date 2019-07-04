Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Akshay Kumar Responds to Riteish Deshmukh's #BottleCapChallenge with Hilarious Meme

Ritiesh Deshmukh took on the #bottlecapchallenge by wearing an 'Akshay Kumar' mask. Read here.

News18.com

Updated:July 4, 2019, 5:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Akshay Kumar Responds to Riteish Deshmukh's #BottleCapChallenge with Hilarious Meme
Image of Akshay Kumar, Ritiesh Deshmukh, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

#BottleCapChallenge has taken netizens by storm. From Hollywood celebrities like Jason Statham and John Mayer to Akshay Kumar and Sherlyn Chopra in Bollywood, all seem to be focussed on untwisting the bottle cap with their kicks.

After Akshay accomplished the #bottlecapchallenge perfectly and posted the video on social media, his Housefull co-star Ritiesh Deshmukh retweeted the Kesari actor's video and wrote that it was actually him who was doing the challenge and not Akshay. He wrote, "I couldn’t resist either!! That’s my #bottlecapchallange with an @akshaykumar mask... beware he may claim it’s him.... as a good friend I will allow him that much !!! My next challenge video is with a @iTIGERSHROFF mask... (sic)"

In response to Ritiesh's tweet, Akshay shared a meme on his handle, using his Hera Pheri humour to generate laughter. Akshay jokingly asked Ritiesh not to tell everyone how he completed the #bottlecapchallenge by wearing Akshay Kumar's mask. See Akshay's response to Ritiesh's tweet here:

In another instance Kunal Kemmu also gave the #bottlecapchallenge a hilarious angle when instead of untwisting the cap with his kick, he opted to open it with his bare hands. See Kunal accomplishing the viral challenge here:

Ryan Reynolds also gave the #bottlecapchallenge a twist. See video here:

The #bottlecapchallenge relates to placing a plastic bottle on a solid surface with the cap loosely shut. The goal is to untwist/open the cap with a spin kick without actually moving or touching the bottle with your hands.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram