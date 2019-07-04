Akshay Kumar Responds to Riteish Deshmukh's #BottleCapChallenge with Hilarious Meme
Ritiesh Deshmukh took on the #bottlecapchallenge by wearing an 'Akshay Kumar' mask. Read here.
Image of Akshay Kumar, Ritiesh Deshmukh, courtesy of Instagram
#BottleCapChallenge has taken netizens by storm. From Hollywood celebrities like Jason Statham and John Mayer to Akshay Kumar and Sherlyn Chopra in Bollywood, all seem to be focussed on untwisting the bottle cap with their kicks.
After Akshay accomplished the #bottlecapchallenge perfectly and posted the video on social media, his Housefull co-star Ritiesh Deshmukh retweeted the Kesari actor's video and wrote that it was actually him who was doing the challenge and not Akshay. He wrote, "I couldn’t resist either!! That’s my #bottlecapchallange with an @akshaykumar mask... beware he may claim it’s him.... as a good friend I will allow him that much !!! My next challenge video is with a @iTIGERSHROFF mask... (sic)"
July 4, 2019
In response to Ritiesh's tweet, Akshay shared a meme on his handle, using his Hera Pheri humour to generate laughter. Akshay jokingly asked Ritiesh not to tell everyone how he completed the #bottlecapchallenge by wearing Akshay Kumar's mask. See Akshay's response to Ritiesh's tweet here:
July 4, 2019
In another instance Kunal Kemmu also gave the #bottlecapchallenge a hilarious angle when instead of untwisting the cap with his kick, he opted to open it with his bare hands. See Kunal accomplishing the viral challenge here:
#BottleCapChallenge #stayhydrated and thank god for opposable thumbs 👍 pic.twitter.com/qvJPkhKAQd— kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) July 4, 2019
Ryan Reynolds also gave the #bottlecapchallenge a twist. See video here:
#BottleCapChallenge #Glass @AviationGin pic.twitter.com/joM20RhUid— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 3, 2019
The #bottlecapchallenge relates to placing a plastic bottle on a solid surface with the cap loosely shut. The goal is to untwist/open the cap with a spin kick without actually moving or touching the bottle with your hands.
