Akshay Kumar Reveals He Suffers From Slipped Disc After Fighting the Undertaker in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi
While appearing on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for the promotions of 'Mission Mangal,' Akshay explained how he cannot lift heavy weights now because he once fought the Undertaker in a film scene and subsequently suffered from slipped disc.
Akshay Kumar, the Undertaker in a still from Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, courtesy of YouTube
Akshay Kumar emerged as an action star in the 90s with his Khiladi film series. One notable amongst them is Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, which saw him playing a daredevil fighter, who fought in illegal wrestling matches in the US, which were organised by Rekha (Madam Maya).
Apart from Akshay, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi is also known for a special appearance by WWE wrestler the Undertaker, who had a fight sequence with the Bollywood star. Akshay may have defeated the Undertaker in the film scheme of things, but he also ended up suffering from slipped disc after lifting the heavyweight wrestler while shooting, revealed Akshay on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Akshay further explained that post shooting the scene with the Undertaker, his back was grievously injured and was advised bed rest by the doctors. He added that he was instructed by the medical staff not to lift heavy weights. Ever since, Akshay does not do heavy lifting and rather prefers cycling and jogging in his pool.
He was quoted saying, "I have a slip disk problem from the time I worked in Khiladiyon ka Khiladi as I had to lift undertaker. Since then I don’t do intact I do jogging on beach or in swimming pool (sic)."
On the show, hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma, Akshay also invited one of his old mates from school who revealed that the actor used to beat him up in school. To this Akshay quipped that he has become successful only by beating people.
Akshay's Mission Mangal releases on August 15, alongside John Abraham's Batla House and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Akshay also has Housefull 4 and Good News releasing in Diwali and Christmas respectively this year.
