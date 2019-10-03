Akshay Kumar Reveals His First Look as Transgender in Laxmmi Bomb, Says He's Excited and Nervous
From being a goofy conman in Housefull franchise to a hockey coach in Gold and from being a fierce warrior in Kesari to a supervillain in 2.0, National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar never shies away from experimenting with his characters. And now, he's all set to step into the shoes of a transgender in his next, Laxmmi Bomb.
On Thursday, Akshay unveiled his look as Laxmmi from the upcoming film, saying it is a character he's both excited and nervous about but then life begins at the end of the comfort zone.
The actor took social media by storm with his first look from the horror-comedy film. In the image, Akshay is seen wearing a red saree, a big red bindi and a wig tied up to a bun. He seems to be standing in a temple in front of an idol.
"Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about... but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone...isn't it? 'Laxmmi Bomb'," he captioned the image.
The remake of the super-hit Tamil horror comedy Muni 2: Kanchana, Laxmmi Bomb revolves around Raghava, and the story follows the tribulations of a cowardly man who fears the supernatural, and then he gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman Laxmmi, who takes revenge on the ones who destroyed her life.
The Tamil film featured R. Sarathkumar, Raghava Lawrence, Lakshmi Rai, Kovai Sarala, Devadarshini and Sriman in pivotal roles.
Kiara Advani will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay. The two have also collaborated for the film Good News, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.
The film is slated to hit the screens next year.
