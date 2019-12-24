Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Akshay Kumar Reveals His Main Purpose For Playing Diverse Roles

Akshay Kumar is next set to appear on the big screen alongside Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in a comedy film titled Good newwz.

News18.com

Updated:December 24, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
Akshay Kumar Reveals His Main Purpose For Playing Diverse Roles
Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar's earlier days in Bollywood are well remembered through his Khiladi film series. While the actor still often indulges in action films, he has added a variety of roles to his acting roster over the years.

Today, most of Akshay Kumar's film roles are seen as a balance between patriotic and films with a social message. Nevertheless, the actor in a recent interview clarified that his idea is not to balance a variety of roles or to introduce new kinds of films but to keep rebranding himself.

He said, "It's fun to reinvent. I get bored easily; I learned this early on in my career when I was doing only action films. Filmmakers were not offering me anything different. Fortunately, Hera Pheri turned things around, and since then I am trying to explore different genres. I am a greedy actor. If I am constantly changing my image, it is because I am enjoying it. I am not doing it to set an example."

In his next film titled Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar will be appearing alongside Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. The film follows the story of a mix-up that takes place between two couples during an IVF attempted pregnancy. While promoting the film, Kumar had stated that one of the film's focus is to show people the boons of IVF and destroy any misconceptions surrounding it. The film is scheduled to release on December 27.

