Akshay Kumar Reveals His Ram Setu Look, Dance Deewane Crew Hit by Coronavirus

Akshay Kumar has started shooting for his action adventure drama Ram Setu. Akshay plays an archaeologist in the film, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrrat Bharucha.

Read: Akshay Kumar Set to Play Archaeologist in Ram Setu, Unveils New Look As Shoot Commences

Actor Ajaz Khan was detained by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Mumbai Airport on Tuesday.

Read: Ajaz Khan Detained by Narcotics Control Bureau from Mumbai Airport

On the occasion of Telugu actor Nithiin’s 38th birthday on Tuesday, makers of his upcoming film Maestro, released his first look for the film. Maestro is the Telugu remake of the Hindi crime thriller movie Andhadhun that came out in 2018.

Read: Maestro Teaser: Nithiin’s Intriguing Look in Andhadhun Remake

Prabhas has been quite successful in his recent ventures and many more of his exciting projects are upcoming. To celebrate his success, he recently bought a swanky new luxury car worth Rs 6 crore.

Read: Prabhas Buys Lamborghini Worth Rs 6 crore, Takes it for a Spin

Coronavirus has again started spreading its wings in the country with Maharashtra being the most affected state. And now, as many as eighteen crew members of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read: 18 Crew Members of Dance Deewane 3 Test Positive for Coronavirus

