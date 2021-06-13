Akshay Kumar Reveals Identity of 'Undertaker' in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi: It's Brian Lee

Akshay Kumar is fondly looking back at the time he shot for his successful action film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. The movie co-starring Rekha, Raveena Tandon and Gulshan Grover will be completing 25 years on Monday.

Akshay shared a meme on the occasion. In the film, a wrestler named Undertaker is introduced who is the nemesis of Akshay’s character. In the film he even defeats the Undertaker, who is a famed pro wrestler. Akshay shared that it was wrestler Brian Lee and not the Undertaker himself who was in the film.

He captioned a meme featuring him as, “A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow! A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film (sic)."

Akashy will next feature in Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here