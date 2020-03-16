Akshay Kumar Reveals Kareena Kapoor's Secret, Suhana Khan Shares Stunning Pics

It's no secret that Kareena Kapoor Khan is called the gossip queen of Bollywood. The actress, who recently debuted on Instagram after repeated requests from her fans for several years, is known to have all the latest updates of the Tinseltown. During Akshay Kumar's recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Rohit and Karan made some hilarious revelations about Kareena's gossiping nature.

Read: On Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay Kumar Hilariously Asks Mumbai Police to 'Hire' Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan continues to hog the limelight since she made her acting debut with a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. The aspiring actor recently shared some stunning pictures on her Instagram timeline and the images are breaking the internet.

Read: Suhana Khan’s Latest Pics are Breaking the Internet, See Here

Also read: Pic of Ranbir Kapoor Kissing Alia Bhatt with Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora in the Backdrop is Adorable



Disha Patani has been a fan favourite for her fashion choices, so much so that admirers are recreating her famous looks and sharing pictures on social media. Recently, two of Disha's most loved fashion outings made it to the list of her fans who recreated them in zero cost.

Read: Disha Patani Fans Recreating Her Looks at 'No Cost' Leaves Her Impressed, See Pics

In a clip which had gone viral on social media from the audition of MTV's 'Roadies Revolution', Neha Dhupia allegedly slammed a contestant who confessed to hitting his ex-girlfriend who was cheating on him with five men. Actors Malaika Arora, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, Sophie Choudry and many others came out in support of Dhupia after the entire "Roadies Revolution" episode unfolded.

Read: Malaika Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana and Others Stand up for Neha Dhupia Amid 'Roadies' Controversy

Former James Bond star Olga Kurylenko has tested positive for the coronavirus. In an Instagram post, the Quantum of Solace star advised everyone to ‘take this seriously’. Kurylenko, 40, said she had been ill for "almost a week". "Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus," she wrote alongside a photo showing a view through a window.

Read: James Bond Star Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Advises Fans to 'Take This Seriously'

Read: Coronavirus Scare: Justin Bieber to Amitabh Bachchan, Celebrities Urge Fans to Stay Home