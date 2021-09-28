Akshay Kumar Reveals 'OTT Might be the Choice' For Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re

Following the opening of theatres in Maharashtra post the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Bollywood superstar announced the updated release dates of five of his films. The star announced the release dates of Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, RakshaBandhan and Ram Setu on social media. The actor had shot the first two films before the pandemic and was awaiting their release. His spy-thriller, Bell Bottom, also released on theatres last month but suffered from theatres being shut-down in Maharashtra.

However, there has been no update regarding his upcoming film Atrangi Re. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead roles. Talking to Hindustan Times, the actor revealed why they have not yet updated fans about the film. “To be honest, I haven’t yet included Atrangi Re in the list because we are still mulling over whether it should be a theatrical film or an OTT release. And OTT may simply be the medium of choice for Atrangi Re, as it looks right now," Akshay said.

The actor further added that it is a fantastic story-line and hence it is pivotal for Rai and him that the right medium is chosen for the film. He said that good content goes hand-in-hand with the platform.

The actor further added, “I am as much for OTT as for theatres. What’s best for the film should decide the medium of release.”

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will release on Diwali 2021. Prithviraj, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi will release on January 21, 2022. Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu will release on Diwali 2022. RakshaBandhan, directed by Aanand L Rai will release on August 11, 2022. Lastly, Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey will release on March 4, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here