Akshay Kumar Reviews Avatar 2, Says ‘Want To Bow Down Before James Cameron’s Genius Craft’

Superstar Akshay Kumar is all praise for James Cameron’s much-anticipated film Avatar The Way Of Water. The film’s first franchise was released in 2009, and after 12 years the movie is set to hit the big screens. Ahead of the release, the makers held a special screening in the city last night, with the likes of Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Jim Sarbh and more marking their attendance. Just a few moment back, Akshay shared his take on the film and called it ‘magnificient’ he also said that he wants to bow down before director James Cameron’s craft.

“Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!!MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound. Want to bow down before your genius craft, @JimCameron. Live on!," tweeted Akshay.

Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!!MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound. Want to bow down before your genius craft, @JimCameron. Live on!— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 14, 2022

News 18’s review for Avatar 2 reads, “With a runtime of 192 minutes (3 hours and 12 minutes), Avatar: The Way of Water takes audiences back to the fictional world of Pandora. Set a decade and a half after Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) decides to forgo his life with ‘sky people’ and become a part of the beautiful Na’vi clan. He has come a long way in life. He not only married Ney’tiri (Zoe Saldana) but they also have four children now: Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss), and an adopted daughter, Kiri (Sigourney Weaver)."

“The biggest win for Cameron with Avatar: The Way of Water is undoubtedly the jaw-dropping cinematography, the impressive VFX, and the music. The actors — Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana — make us forget their human versions altogether. Unfortunately, Kate Winslet was underused, leaving a massive disappointment for fans looking forward to seeing her in the film. As someone who loved Avatar (2009), it did fall short, but it was an experience I wouldn’t have missed for the world."

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron and Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.

The highly anticipated Sci-Fi movie will hit the theatres on December 16. This comes a week before the highly anticipated Marvel Studios movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theatres.

