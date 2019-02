Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: Akshay Kumar Praises Sonam Kapoor After Watching The Film

We just watched #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga and in one word, it’s BRILLIANT! @AnilKapoor, @sonamakapoor & @iam_juhi great performances and aptly cast and @RajkummarRao what a role! Guys do watch it, I loved it! pic.twitter.com/7iygjOEjS6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 31, 2019

Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna Twinkle Khanna attended a special screening of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao on Thursday. All praise for the actors and the film, Akshay reviewed the film in a series of tweets.Calling the film brilliant he lauded the lead actors and said that he loved the film. In another tweet, he shared a picture with Sonam and wrote, "Still thinking about this beautiful film, #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga - hats off to this woman! @sonamakapoor take a bow for making this film, deals with an important subject so wonderfully." (sic)Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has created a tonne of positive buzz on social media. The film features Sonam Kapoor essaying an LGBTQ character and is the story of Sweety, a Punjabi girl who is queer.Same-sex relationships continue to be taboo in India, despite the Supreme Court scrapping Section 377 that criminalised 'unnatural intercourse'. And when it comes to lesbians, there is a further lack of acknowledgement or understanding.However, 'Ek Ladki...' seems to be taking on a pertinent issue - marriages of middle class, queer, Indian women.This is not the first time that Bollywood has experimented with showcasing queer relationships between women. However, each attempt has been mired in controversy. The Deepa Mehta-directed 'Fire' released in 1996 and was critically acclaimed but faced severe right-wing backlash.Later films such as 'Girlfriend' (2004) may have failed to capture the true nuances of a queer relationship. This will, however, be the first time a queer relationship will be depicted in a mainstream Bollywood film since the decriminalization of Section 377.