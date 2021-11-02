CHANGE LANGUAGE
Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty Recreate Sholay's Iconic Jai-Veeru Moment Ahead of Sooryavanshi's Release
Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty Recreate Sholay's Iconic Jai-Veeru Moment Ahead of Sooryavanshi's Release

Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi will release on November 5

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Akshay Kumar joked about Rohit Shetty blowing up cars, a signature move of his action films.

Ahead of the release of Sooryavanshi, director Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar recreated one of the most iconic scenes of Indian cinema, a shot from Sholay originally featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer is eyeing a Diwali release on November 5. Sooryavanshi becomes the first big-ticket film to hit the theatres after relaxations in Maharashtra. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actor joked about Shetty blowing up cars, a signature move of his action films.

The caption of the monochromatic photo read, “Our Jai-Veeru moment, when @itsrohitshetty took a break from blowing up cars 😬😂

But for mind-blowing action, do catch #Sooryavanshi in cinemas on 5th November. #3DaysToSooryavanshi #BackToCinemas"

The team of Sooryavanshi has been busy with the promotions of the film. During one of the promotion stints, Akshay Kumar made his fans really happy by recreating his iconic Raju pose from Phir Hera Pheri. In the 2006 film by Priyadarshan’s Akshay’s character Raju can be seen posing in a bold printed shirt and sunglasses. The pose has since then become the subject of numerous memes. On Saturday, Akshay too jumped on the bandwagon and made his fans nostalgic. He even asked his fans t recreate the pose.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Singham 1 and 2 and Simmba. The film also see cameos of Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, who had previously appeared in Simba and Singham respectively. Jackie Shroff, Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover and others will also play pivotal roles in the film.

first published:November 02, 2021, 13:43 IST