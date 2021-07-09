Akshay Kumar Romances Nupur Sanon and Bhumi Pednekar in Funny Filhaal 2 Instagram Reel

Actor Akshay Kumar was seen promoting his recent music video Filhaal 2 with actress Nupur Sanon in his latest Instagram Reels posted on Friday. Filhaal 2: Mohabbat is the second song sung by B Praak for his romantic ballad series, featuring Akshay as Dr Kabir Malhotra and Nupur as Meher Grewal. The first song, Filhall, which was released in November 2019, was a heart-breaking story of the separation of two lovers. In the latest one, the makers have described Akshay and Nupur's incomplete love story as "the pain ends."

In the Instagram Reels, the 53-year-old actor was seen romancing Nupur as B Praak’s song played in the background. As the camera rotates around the couple, viewers see Nupur being replaced by actress Bhumi Pednekar. Akshay feigns surprise as he discovers this and exclaims, “Bhumi!”. The actress in turn looks into the camera and says “Filhaal 2”, the dialogue is repeated by Akshay. The video is accompanied by a caption that reads, “Kicking off the Filhaal 2 Reels contest…Here’s my fun entry with Bhumi Pednekar and Nupur Sanon. Now looking forward to yours. Remember to keep them innovative.”

Bhumi, who has earlier worked with Akshay in the 2017 movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, has reunited with her former co-actor for their upcoming movie Rakshabandhan. The movie is helmed by Anand L Rai, and written by National Award-winning screenwriter Himanshu Sharma, who has earlier worked with the filmmaker in Zero, Raanjhanaa and the Tanu Weds Manu franchise.

Akshay’s latest Instagram Reels seems to be inspired by the memefest that was prompted after the release of the song. Several viewers shared hilarious memes after the heartbreaking music video was released on Tuesday. Akshay himself praised the meme-artists for their creativity as he tweeted, "I know the pain in it (music video) made some of you sad. So here’s reposting some fun memes by Filhaal fans to make you smile. Amazing creativity, amazing spirit.”

