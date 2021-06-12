Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan Confirmed to Star in Dhoom 4?

From thrilling sports bike chases to spectacular unique heist ideas, the Dhoom franchise gave an adrenalin rush to major Bollywood fans. Watching the biggest stars of B-town -from John Abraham to Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan -in the earlier instalments, fans are keen to witness the charisma of the industry’s other two superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan in the action-packed roles. Recently, a poster made by a fan featuring the two handsome hunks caught the netizens’ attention and soon the speculations ran rife.

It all started when an internet user shared a poster of Dhoom 4 along with Salman’s name on social media. And another posted Akshay’s pictures in full action and informed that the actor has met YRF’s head Aditya Chopra and Dhoom 4 is almost confirmed. While there is an immense buzz around it, neither the stars nor the makers have shared any update about the developments yet. As the buzz started a trail of retweets, some of the users rebutted the rumours calling them fake, while others expressed their excitement to watch the spectacular duo in the action thriller.

#dhoom4 salman khan in dhoom 4I can’t wait for it pic.twitter.com/ArYprLSsXq— Manu Rajawat (@manu_rajawat7) June 4, 2021

Bhai film main nahi hota… film bhai main hoti hai…Race aur Wanted ki to le chuke bhai…ab Dhoom na machne denge bhai— WOC (@WOC60044505) June 11, 2021

Dhoom franchise, produced under the YRF banner, is Bollywood’s second-largest film franchise in terms of Box Office revenue. However, Salman is busy planning a Hindi remake of Ravi Teja’s Khiladi. According to some reports, he has bought the remake rights of the Telugu film and plans to act in the Hindi version.

On the other hand, Akshay has made sure he treats his fans with back-to-back releases with Sooryavanshi, which has been waiting to release since March 2020 and would be his first film to hit theatres in 2021. The actor also has Bell Bottom helmed by Ranjit M Tiwari, starring Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Quershi, and more alongside him. While Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu are also slated to hit theatres this year.

